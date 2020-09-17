Callum Robinson happy to see West Brom get the job done against Harrogate

Callum Robinson praised West Brom’s professionalism after they strolled past Harrogate.

The striker came off the bench to score the final goal in the Baggies’ 3-0 win to book a third round Carabao Cup tie with Brentford.

It was Robinson’s first goal after he returned to The Hawthorns from Sheffield United in a swap deal with Oliver Burke following last season’s loan.

Rekeem Harper and Hal Robson-Kanu scored from distance to ease Slaven Bilic’s side past their Sky Bet League Two visitors and Robinson believes the Baggies got the job done.

“These games can sometimes be awkward for you but I think we were professional,” he told the club’s official site.

“It was a good game and I thought the lads started brightly. We made sure before the game that we were on top of everything and knew their threats but I think our quality showed through.

“There were some amazing goals from Robson and Raks and it’s nice to get on the scoresheet myself but it was a team thing and we got through to the next round.

“They were two amazing goals and the lads should be happy with that. We all know Kyle (Edwards) has got unbelievable talent and he showed it in that moment with his quick feet and those goals are my bread and butter. Sometimes I prefer those goals to the worldies.

“It’s good to get your first goal as quickly as possible and hopefully that can get me up and running for the season now.”