Callum Paterson added to Sheffield Wednesday squad for QPR clash
Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing Callum Paterson could be included in their squad for the home game against QPR.
Paterson, signed from Cardiff this week for an undisclosed fee, will be assessed by Owls boss Garry Monk.
Monk has no new injury or suspension concerns following last week’s defeat at Bristol City, while midfielder Alex Hunt is hoping to return to the squad after a knock.
Chey Dunkley (broken leg) and Osaze Urhoghide (knee) are both edging closer to a return to full fitness after long-term injuries.
QPR boss Mark Warburton is hoping to strengthen his squad with a couple of signings in time for the match.
The Hoops have been linked with Benfica’s Chris Willock, fellow winger Andre Green following his recent departure from Aston Villa and Charlton striker Macauley Bonne.
Warburton has reported no new major injury worries after last week’s home draw against Middlesbrough, but hinted one or two players could be carrying niggles.
Defender Ryan Manning, a free agent next summer, has played no part for Warburton’s side this season following a dispute over a potential new contract.