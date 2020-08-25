Callum Brittain signs new MK Dons deal
Callum Brittain has committed his future to MK Dons after signing a new deal with the Sky Bet League One side.
The 22-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, has totalled 115 senior appearances so far for the Dons.
Brittain becomes the fifth player to commit their futures to the club this summer, following the likes of Dean Lewington, Ben Gladwin, Laurie Walker and Joe Mason.
“I’ve always loved my time here so it’s great to be back,” the versatile England youth international told the club’s website. “I’ve still got loads to learn and to develop on.
“Playing with confidence is a big part in that and Russ (manager Russell Martin) definitely gives me that – he’s made me really believe in myself.
“Hopefully the fans saw how well we were developing, as a team, last season.
“There’s a lot of optimism around the place so hopefully we can hit the ground running and make a positive start.”