Cadillac out to hit top gear at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington’s exciting juvenile Cadillac will bid to double his career tally and remain unbeaten in the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Cadillac was a wide-margin winner on his only appearance to date, taking a maiden at Leopardstown by nine lengths at the start of last month.

A follow-up run at the same track was vetoed because of firm ground, something the colt is unlikely to encounter this weekend.

“He’s in great form, he’s doing very well,” Harrington said as she fine-tunes preparations for the Group Two contest.

“The only reason I didn’t run him at Leopardstown was because the ground was very quick that day. I took him out then, but he has been in great form since, and we’re hoping for a big run from him.”

Harrington also has another promising two-year-old on the same card, with Palifico set to run in the Group Two ARM Holding Debutante Stakes.

The filly was beaten just a neck by on her racecourse debut in June, and was subsequently placed again when finishing third in a similar maiden contest a month later.

Harrington, who won the Debutante Stakes last season with the top-quality filly Alpine Star, thinks her representative this time could be better than her form suggests.

“I am hoping she will run well,” she said.

“I know she is still a maiden, but she’s gone very well in two solid races so far.”

Palifico would not relish very testing conditions, however, and Harrington is therefore hoping the soft ground does not become heavy.

“I would really like it not to rain much more, if possible. She wouldn’t like that.”

Harrington also confirmed Alpine Star is faring well after her gallant effort in defeat behind Palace Pier in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

The filly went down by just three-quarters of a length when taking on colts for the first time in Group One company.

“Alpine Star is grand after her race,” said her trainer.

“She’s well, she’s in very good form. I was delighted with her, absolutely delighted with her. I really was.”