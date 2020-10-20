Buttler gets iconic shirt and Foster’s on his bike – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.

Football

Jamie Carragher loved Conor Coady’s post-match interview on Monday Night Football.

Rio Ferdinand was buzzing for the Champions League.

As were Rennes and Manchester United.

Thomas Muller was gearing up for Bayern’s title defence to get under way.

Former Chelsea star Oscar has not lost affection for the club.

A robot had fun with the PSG players.

Is John Terry’s Premier League record safe?

Liverpool wished Ian Rush a happy 59th birthday.

Claudio Ranieri turned 69.

James Maddison and Luke Ayling looked to the future.

Newcastle reflected on a memorable win on this day 24 years ago.

Rafael Van Der Vaart was feeling nostalgic.

Manchester United looked back fondly on their last visit to Paris.

Roberto Soldado was feeling fine despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Toby Alderweireld was championing the emergency services.

Ben Foster provides an insight into his life, on and off the pitch.

Cricket

Jos Buttler was feeling upbeat.

And was delighted to collect his hero’s shirt.

Kevin Pietersen revealed the secret to success.

Jason Gillespie was loving life back in his homeland.

Tennis

A big day for Andy Murray this time last year.

Rafael Nadal went for a hit indoors.

Boxing

Under two weeks to go before Derek Chisora takes on Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury is ready for his next assignment.

UFC

Conor McGregor was fighting.

Cycling

Chris Froome was preparing to start his last race for Ineos Grenadiers.

Swimming

Sharron Davies was hanging free.

Adam Peaty was looking forward to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.