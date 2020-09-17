Burton boss Jake Buxton hoping Jack Roles brings goals
Jack Roles and Burton are predicting goals after the Tottenham midfielder joined the Brewers on loan until January.
Roles, 21, scored five times in 23 League Two matches on loan at Cambridge last season to earn a shot at the next tier up.
Manager Jake Buxton told Burton’s website: “Jack is a ball player – he wants to get on the ball and will make things happen. He has scored some great long-range goals.
“He did tremendously well on loan at Cambridge United last season and is ready for the step up. He now has to earn the right to get a shirt, work hard and get in the team.”
Roles added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign, I wanted to test myself at the next level.
“It’s happened really fast but sometimes in football that’s good and you can then get on and do your thing on the pitch.
“I’m a midfielder who likes to make things happen, get in the box and score goals, but I won’t be afraid to put my foot in and work hard.”
The Brewers later announced the arrival of teenage forward Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
Buxton said of the American: “Indiana is a direct player who got game time last year with Aston Villa’s first team.
“He played in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and also got games in Project Restart, so he should be up to speed.
“He’s an exciting player who I’m sure the fans will like.”