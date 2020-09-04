Burton beat Accrington on penalties in Carabao Cup
Ben Garratt saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to ensure that Burton made it through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw with Accrington in Jake Buxton’s managerial debut.
Lucas Akins had Albion ahead on 32 minutes only for Cameron Burgess to equalise eight minutes from time.
New signing Charles Vernam caught the eye for Burton using his pace from wide on the left and a couple of rasping shots almost brought him a first Albion goal before Albion’s good work up front was rewarded with Akins netting on the opening day for the fourth time in his seven seasons with the club.
The Brewers went close to doubling their lead early in the second half when midfielder Stephen Quinn saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Cameron Burgess.
But Stanley made Albion pay for not taking some presentable chances in the second half when Burgess swept home from 10 yards to send the game to penalties.
But Garratt was the hero saving from Joey Pritchard and Matt Butcher to send the Brewers through 4-2 on penalties.