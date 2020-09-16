Burnley without injured trio for Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield United
Burnley will be without the experienced trio of Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee for their Carabao Cup second round tie at home to Sheffield United.
Barnes, who has not played since January because of a groin problem, is close to a return but he will not feature until probably next week.
Mee has not played a competitive match since the end of June because of a thigh strain and he too is being held back as a precaution, while Cork had an ankle operation in July but his recovery remains on track.
New goalkeepers Will Norris and Marc Richter could be included in their first competitive squad while manager Sean Dyche is set to include a number of youth team players with the likes of defender Bobby Thomas and midfielders Mace Goodridge and Josh Benson in contention.
Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset, absent from Monday’s 2-0 Premier League loss to Wolves, will once again miss out due to a foot injury that has required surgery.
The Frenchman sustained ligament damage in a pre-season friendly and boss Chris Wilder says Mousset, having undergone a “minor” operation, will be out “for a little while”.
Otherwise, Wilder has a full squad to choose from, and a number of players are set to make their first appearance of the season.
Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are new signings poised to make debuts, and Jack Rodwell is also set to be part of the matchday squad.