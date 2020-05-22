Burghley Horse Trials cancelled for first time in its history due to coronavirus
14:44pm, Fri 22 May 2020
The 2020 Burghley Horse Trials have become the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the first time since its debut in 1961 the annual equestrian competition has not been able to take place.
Burghley is classified by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as one of the top six three-day events in the equestrian calendar.
This year’s event was due to take place from September 2-6 and will not be rescheduled for a later date in the year.
A statement from the event organisers made the announcement ’with great disappointment and sadness’.