The German Bundesliga looks set to become the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to grant permission for football to return.

According to Reuters, Merkel will ease lockdown restrictions further on Wednesday and will include football being allowed to get back underway as of May 15.

Some public spaces have already been re-opened in Germany such as churches, zoos, playgrounds and hairdressers.

And as the number of new cases continues to fall to its lowest point for nearly two months, the country's government are expected to carry on restarting the economy with measures such as re-opening large retail shops.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 11 with all but two of the 20 clubs nine games from the end of the season.

Matches will be played behind closed doors when the campaign resumes and measures such as players wearing masks during games could be enforced to reduce risk.

It has also been reported that players may be told not to celebrate goals together.

The other big European leagues have taken varying approaches to the coronavirus pandemic, with France's Ligue 1 deciding to cancel the season altogether.