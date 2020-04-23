The German Bundesliga is set to become the first of Europe’s top five leagues to return following the coronavirus crisis after clubs agreed on a restart date of May 9.

As reported by The Mail, all 36 teams from the first and second divisions met and agreed that games will begin again, but the number of people allowed in and around the stadium will be restricted to 322 for Bundesliga matches and 270 for 2. Bundesliga fixtures.

Although the clubs have come to an agreement about the season getting back underway, ultimately it still has to be passed by the German authorities before play can resume.

The last Bundesliga match played before the suspension of the season was between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln on March 11.

Bayern Munich are top of the table, four points ahead of second place Borussia Dortmund with nine games remaining.

The Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A have also all postponed games for over a month as they continue to battle the coronavirus.

The German Football Association has said 25,000 COVID-19 test kits will need to be made available to players on a weekly basis to ensure the spread of the virus does not occur while matches are ongoing.

Compared to other big European countries, Germany has managed to soften the devastation of coronavirus.

The nation’s death toll currently stands at 5,334, nearly 13,000 fewer than the UK.