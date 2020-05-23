Borussia Dortmund moved to within one point of Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win away at Wolfsburg as the Bundesliga continued its return from the coronavirus pandemic.

With all games being played behind closed doors, Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring for Dortmund with just over half an hour on the clock, steering home after Erling Braut Haaland initially failed to connect from a Thorgan Hazard cut back.

Dortmund won again in front of another empty German stadium - (Copyright Imago/PA Images )

In a game of few clear-cut opportunities, the home side kept themselves in it until 12 minutes from time when Jadon Sancho slid in Achraf Hakimi to thump home and seal the points for the title hopefuls.

And there was still time for VAR to rear its head in proceedings as a video review showed Wolfsburg’s Felix Klaus stepped on Manuel Akanji’s calf, leaving the hosts to play out the final eight minutes with ten men.

Elsewhere on the second matchday since the Bundesliga resumed following a nine-week hiatus, Bayern Leverkusen leapfrogged Borussia Monchengladbach into third place with a fine 3-1 victory against the fellow Champions League chasers.

A double from German forward Kai Havertz gave Leverkusen a slender lead heading into the final latter stages, before Lars Bender made sure of the win with a third for the away side.

The most surprising result of the weekend came at Freiburg where second from bottom Werder Bremen picked up their first league victory since January 18 thanks to a first half Leonardo Bittencourt goal.

Bremen midfielder Philipp Bargfrede was sent off for a second yellow card two minutes from the end, but Florian Kohfeldt’s side held on for a vital win.

And the final match of the afternoon saw ninth place Hoffenheim held 1-1 at bottom club Paderborn.

Robert Skov’s fourth minute opener was cancelled out by Dennis Srbeny just five minutes later in what was a frustrating afternoon for Alfred Schreuder’s team as they see their Europa League qualification hopes suffer a major blow.