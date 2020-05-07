The Bundesliga will restart on May 16 after Chancellor Angela Merkel gave clearance.

When the season does resume, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will look to close in on a fifth Bundesliga golden boot as he bids to add to his 25 goals already in the league.

The Pole has netted four more than any other player in the division and 39 times in 33 games in all competitions.

He also broke a long-standing record earlier this season by scoring in 13 Bundesliga consecutive matches.

If Lewandowski can re-discover that form when football returns, Bayern could well be on their way to an eighth title in a row.