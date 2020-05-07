The Bundesliga have announced matches will return on May 16, making them the first major European league to resume games since the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel approved football matches beginning again in the second half of May.

And following a meeting between all Bundesliga clubs on Thursday, they agreed a suitable return date would be May 16.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with players, staff and officials making up a total of around 300 people on matchdays.

The Bundesliga's return comes before La Liga, Serie A or the Premier League, with all three divisions still waiting on a confirmed return date.

Alternatively, France have declared the Ligue 1 season finished because the country's government ordered no sporting events to take place before September.

As the Bundesliga season gets back underway, perhaps the biggest game of Saturday, May 16 will see title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund host sixth place Schalke.

Dortmund resume the season four points behind reigning champions Bayern Munich with nine games remaining.

The table toppers will recommence their campaign on Sunday, May 17 when they travel to FC Union Berlin.