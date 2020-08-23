Bryant tributes, Klich’s graffiti and Murray returns – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is a wizard with graffiti too, producing this artwork at Elland Road.

Another pre-season for Wayne Rooney.

David Beckham enjoyed his franchise’s first home win.

Thomas Muller looked forward to the Champions League final.

Rio Ferdinand felt for the linesmen in the showpiece with pace demons on show.

Former France striker Thierry Henry had a message for Paris St Germain.

Sergio Ramos took a leaf out of Forrest Gump’s book.

England unveiled another Lionheart.

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was getting stuck into things at new club Benfica.

John Terry put the Aston Villa squad through their paces.

Nicolas Otamendi was waiting for a nibble.

His Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero was in the gym.

Dimitar Berbatov was being humble.

Manchester United marked the anniversary of Michael Carrick’s debut.

Aston Villa remembered last year’s win over Everton – their first victory on their Premier League return.

Manchester City also looked back on a win over Everton.

An Eden Hazard goal was Chelsea’s flashback.

Declan Rice was full of praise for Toni Kroos… and Toni Kroos was grateful for the positive feedback.

Tennis

Andy Murray enjoyed his first ATP Tour win of 2020.

Stan Wawrinka reflected on a successful trip to Prague.

The ATP Tour is back!

Cricket

Keep your eye on the off stump.

What a catch!

Eleven years since Andrew Flintoff did this…

Next stop England!

Basketball

The NBA remembered Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

LeBron James enjoyed his latest head-to-head with Carmelo Anthony.

Another member of the NBA’s draft class of 2003 was impressed with his former team-mate’s display.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Dillian Whyte to bounce back from Saturday night’s knockout.

Eddie Hearn signed off from Fight Camp.

Rival promoter Bob Arum stuck the knife in after Whyte’s shock defeat.

UFC

Conor McGregor enjoyed a night out.

But still had time to be impressed by Katie Taylor.

Golf

Ian Poulter remembered his 2003 Wales Open win.

Motor Sport

Damon Hill was on the grid ahead of the Indy500 in the United States.

The next generation of the Button family enjoyed a big day out.

Darts

Glen Durrant was all set for the return of the Premier League.