By Alicia Turner
14:04pm, Tue 28 Apr 2020
Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims has given the golf star a hilarious bowl cut as the pair endure lockdown. 

The four-time major winner, who has been dating the model and actress since  2015, allowed her to attack his hair.

But luckily Sims was ready for the challenge and sought advice from Koepka's personal barber and even watched three YouTube videos. 

The 29 year-old shared the video with his fans on social media and wrote: ‘Bowl cuts are back.’

Sims conceded: “It did not go well."

