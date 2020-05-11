British public can now play tennis, golf and basketball as lockdown restrictions ease, says sports minister
Tennis, golf and basketball are activities the British public will now be allowed to partake in as a result of ‘tentative steps forward’ in relaxing lockdown measures.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday evening that easing lockdown restrictions would include allowing people to exercise outdoors when they want.
And Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told the public on social media he was aware of the positive impact freeing up the ability to exercise can have on people.
Speaking on Twitter, he said: "In recent weeks our daily exercise has been so important to our health & wellbeing.
"Now in tentative steps fwd, & in the least risky outdoor environments, we can imminently allow some sports activity like golf, basketball, tennis, fishing - solo/in households
“Guidance to follow."
It is not yet clear under what circumstances sports will be allowed to be played.
However, it is still the case that people must social distance from anybody who is not in their household.
The Prime Minister is expected to provide a more detailed plan to Parliament later today and will be scrutinised by the media during the daily briefing tonight.