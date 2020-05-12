The 2020 Müller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium have been cancelled, British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday.

Organisers revealed that the Diamond League event, which was due to take place on July 4-5 will not be rescheduled.

It becomes the ninth athletics event to suffer the fate of postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic with meetings in Qatar, China, Sweden, Italy, Morocco, USA, France and Switzerland so far already affected.

UK Athletics CEO Joanna Coates said: “We are hugely disappointed to confirm the cancellation of one of the flagship events of the global athletics calendar, but we must place the safety of the entire athletics family at the forefront of every decision we make during these unprecedented times and ensure we are following Government advice.

“Cancelling the event will have a significant financial impact on UKA and the wider sport," she added.

“The revenue we generate from events – through ticketing, broadcast and sponsorship – helps administer the sport and provide the essential governance services that we, as an NGB, oversee.”

She finished by expressing her gratitude to all those who help support the sport and the organisation through the pandemic.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our commercial partners, some of which are continuing to support us during these tough times, but there will be a substantial reduction in income from the cancellation of this event and this will have an impact moving forwards," she said.

Ticket holders are being offered a full refund and news has not yet been announced as to the decision over the Gateshead Diamond League event, which is due to start on August 16.

The Diamond League season is currently due to start at a behind-closed-doors event in Oslo on June 11 in what has been dubbed ‘The Impossible Games.’