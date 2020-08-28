Bristol Rovers sign David Tutonda

By NewsChain Sport
14:54pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Bristol Rovers have signed defender David Tutonda on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old ex-Cardiff and Barnet man has signed a two-year contract at the Memorial Stadium after a successful trial.

Manager Ben Garner told the club website: “We are pleased to welcome David to the club. He provides further quality to our squad. David is very humble and his character will fit in very well here.

“David has a number of very good attributes in terms of what we were looking for, and we also see the potential to really develop his game.”

