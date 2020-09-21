Bristol Rovers sign Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick on season-long loan

Luke McCormick has joined Bristol Rovers on loan
Luke McCormick has joined Bristol Rovers on loan - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:24pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Luke McCormick from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan with Shrewsbury last season and featured in Chelsea Under-21s’ opening EFL Trophy fixture against Oxford earlier this month.

Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club’s website: “We are delighted to welcome Luke to the football club.

“He is a midfielder that has great energy, is forward thinking and has an eye for goal.

“Speaking to both the academy and first-team staff at Chelsea it is clear that Luke is highly thought of both as a player and as a character.

“We would like to thank Chelsea for their cooperation with the loan move and we look forward to Luke helping us this season.”

