Bristol Rovers to monitor Alex Rodman ahead of Ipswich clash
Bristol Rovers appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their first Sky Bet League One home match of the season.
Ben Garner’s Pirates host Ipswich on Saturday having opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland last weekend.
Winger Alex Rodman did not feature at the Stadium of Light – he was being assessed prior to the game having been unwell.
Also missing were defender Tom Davies and midfielder Josh Barrett, who have been continuing to work their way towards match fitness.
A number of players are set to return to the Ipswich team after sitting out the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham on Wednesday.
Boss Paul Lambert made seven changes to his starting line-up for the second-round clash at Portman Road, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
Midfielder Flynn Downes, who had been absent since Ipswich rejected a bid for him from Crystal Palace, came off the bench for his first appearance of the season.
Aaron Drinan missed out after coming off at half-time during last Sunday’s 2-0 league win over Wigan, and the Tractor Boys have also had Corrie Ndaba, Luke Woolfenden, Kane Vincent-Young, Cole Skuse and Kayden Jackson sidelined.