Bristol City missing host of players for Exeter clash
Bristol City boss Dean Holden must do without a host of players for Saturday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Exeter.
Nathan Baker is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while new signing Joe Williams and Liam Walsh are also absent with thigh problems.
The Championship side must also do without a quartet of players due to international duty with Joe Morrell, Adam Nagy, Tomas Kalas and Callum O’Dowda having all been called up by their countries.
Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa, who is training with City as he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered last season, and Ashley Williams are both out of contract and it remains to be seen if either will feature for the Robins again.
Exeter will not be at full strength for the Ashton Gate clash either.
Manager Matt Taylor says there are slight injury concerns about several players and insists he will be taking a “no-risk” approach to fitness with the matches coming thick and fast at the start of the season.
Among those who have been struggling with illness and injury in recent weeks are Pierce Sweeney, Jake Caprice, Tom Parkes and Nigel Atangana.
Last season’s losing League Two play-off finalists could hand competitive debuts to newcomers such as Rory McArdle and Lewis Page.