Bristol City defender Cameron Pring joins Portsmouth on season-long loan
Portsmouth have signed Cameron Pring on a season-long loan from Bristol City.
The 22-year-old left-back has been with the Robins since 2016 after signing from Cheltenham and spent a successful loan spell with Walsall last season.
Blues boss Kenny Jackett told Pompey’s website: “We needed another specialist left-back because after Lee Brown, we don’t have another experienced player in that position.
“Cameron’s an up-and-coming, talented footballer, who I feel can do a really good job for us this season.
“He’s particularly strong going forward and I believe he would link up well with Ronan Curtis on that side of the pitch.
“Cameron actually appeared against us in the EFL Trophy back in January and is someone who we’ve been following for a while, so we’re delighted to sign him.”