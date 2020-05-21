Bristol Bears captain Becky Hughes to retire from rugby this summer
Bristol Bears Women’s captain Becky Hughes has announced she will be retiring from the sport this summer.
The fly-half has played for Bristol for 11 years since the early stages of the Premier 15s development.
She was selected as the club’s captain for the 2019/20 season.
Bristol’s head coach, Kim Oliver, said: "The impact Becky had was not just on the pitch but also off it as well.
"Be that with her role as Club Captain, her support of fellow players, or helping shape the club, and contributing to where the it is today - her love for the club has always shone through.
"She has been hugely committed, and a fantastic servant to the club over the 11 years that she has been involved.
“Everyone would like to thank Becky for all she has done for the club. She will be sorely missed by all and we wish her all the best for the next chapter in her life."