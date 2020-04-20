Brighton have converted their football stadium into a drive-in coronavirus testing centre.

The new facility at the American Express Community Stadium, which will only be for people who have pre-booked appointments, is set to be the biggest drive-in testing centre on the south coast.

And Brighton's chief executive Paul Barber insisted the move was a 'great triumph' for both the club and in helping to combat the virus.

He said: “It has been amazing to see the Department of Health and Social Care who are overseeing the set up of these vital test centres, working alongside the army, club staff, AAA security and the team from our stadium and the club‘s catering partners Sodexo, whose staff are helping to run the site.

“It is hugely impressive, and a great triumph of both teamwork and hard work. The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing.

“The members of our club and Sodexo staff who will be on site day to day have all been trained and the level of attention to detail is phenomenal. And, having visited the site today, the team spirit was truly humbling."