Brighton manager Potter discusses Premier League managers' meeting as they look to season resumption
Brighton boss Graham Potter has revealed that a meeting between Premier League managers discussing the return of top flight football was a ‘positive’ conversation.
No elite football has been played in England for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But as leagues such as the Bundesliga get ready to come back this weekend, everyone involved in the Premier League is keen to find ways of doing the same.
And while Potter believes all managers are in the same position in that they are ‘wanting to play’, he admits there are still some issues ‘needing clarity’.
Brighton currently sit 15th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.
One measure which has been discussed is the possibility of scrapping teams being relegated this season, however that would cause financial difficulties between the organisers and broadcasters.
Premier League clubs are meeting again on Monday to discuss how to move forward with the 2019/20 campaign.