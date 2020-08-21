Brighton defender Warren O’Hora heads to MK Dons on loan
Brighton defender Warren O’Hora has joined Sky Bet League One side MK Dons on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old signed for the Seagulls in January 2018 from Bohemians and has been a regular for Brighton’s Under-23s, making 15 appearances last season.
“I’m buzzing,” O’Hora told iFollow MK Dons after completing his move.
“The style of play that the gaffer (Russell Martin) wants to play is very attractive and it suits me down to the ground.
“When the opportunity came up to come here, it was very hard to say no.
“I’m really looking forward to challenge. Hopefully I can grab the opportunity with both hands, play a fair few games and show what I can do.”
Martin said: “Warren is someone we’ve liked for a long time. From our time watching Under-23s football, he’s one of the best we’ve seen.
“He’s ready for men’s football. He’s a physical and a powerful player, and he can use the ball really well too.
“Most importantly, though, we received incredible character references for him – everyone we spoke to about him mentioned his leadership skills.”