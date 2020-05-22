Brighton boss Hope Powell says ‘no team should be relegated' if Women’s Super League season is abandoned

Brighton manager Hope Powell has called for no team to be relegated if the Women’s Super League season is terminated.

Clubs have been asked by the FA to consider how best to end the season if no further fixtures are played.

One option being discussed is to decided placings based on a points per game basis.

Liverpool are facing the prospect of being relegated if the season is finished prematurely - (Copyright EMPICS Sport )

This would mean Chelsea win the league because they are one point behind Manchester City but with a game in hand.

And Liverpool would be the side relegated to the second tier as they have picked up just six points in 14 games.

But Powell, whose Brighton side currently sit ninth in the WSL and have no threat of being relegated, feels organisers should ensure no teams drop down a division this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: "It would be hugely unfair to relegate a team when the season hasn't been played out.

"For me, the logical step would be no relegation and, perhaps, promote one from the Championship.

"It's really important there is an outcome certainly for Champions League places, [but] I think the most important thing for me personally is not to relegate."

As it stands, Chelsea and Man City would qualify for the Champions League, while WSL title holders Arsenal would miss out.

Aston Villa are currently top of the Women’s Championship having won 13 of their 14 matches so far, so they would come up to the top tier if promotion goes ahead.