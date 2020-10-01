Brighton boss Graham Potter keen to focus on ‘boring stuff’ when deadline passes

Brighton boss Graham Potter is eager to get the focus back on “boring stuff” like coaching and developing players once the international transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Seagulls secured the services of Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman in July while defender Tariq Lamptey joined in January, but they continue to be linked with a move for a striker ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Despite good displays in the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season, Brighton have missed a number of chances and yet Potter is relaxed about the attacking options available to him before deadline day on Monday.

“I think it wasn’t so long back we were talking about football maybe resetting in the middle of the (coronavirus) pandemic and that seems to have gone out the window and now everyone is asking who you want to sign,” said Potter.

“We have done some good business in the last couple of windows, to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform, grow and take their game to the next level.

“Unfortunately that is not interesting, especially when you have transfer window shows on. People don’t want to hear about this boring stuff where you help people improve.

“They want to hear about who you will sign and the external solution – 15 minutes of fame, Britain’s Got Talent that type of stuff. We want the easy fix and we don’t want to hear about the other stuff.

“There is only a few days left and then maybe we can get back to talking about coaching and developing players, that would be fun.”

One of Brighton’s star performers this season has been full-back Lamptey, who moved to the south coast at the start of 2020.

After a lack of opportunities at Chelsea, the defender has flourished at his new club and this week it resulted in talk Champions League holders Bayern Munich had registered an interest.

Potter insisted: “Firstly I don’t know and I am not aware of any interest or rumours.

“Again it is another joyous part of the transfer window because all of a sudden these stories come out and it becomes the truth and you have to answer on these false stories.

“But the performances are down to him and his attributes, quality and personality. He has not been with us long but he has made a real impact in terms of how he is around the place.

“Everyone loves him, he is a great kid and he has a bright future. The short, medium and long-term future is hopefully with us.”

If Lamptey continues his upward trajectory, the next milestone to tick off could be an England call-up.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate spoke of how strong displays at the beginning of the campaign were the reason behind Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin being part of the squad for the first time this month.

Before the Toffees striker links up with England, he will face Brighton at Goodison Park and attempt to add to his eight goals this season.

“Firstly congratulations to him for that, well deserved. I think he has taken his game onto another level,” Potter said of Calvert-Lewin.

“You could always see the quality, but I think he has taken that step forward and obviously goals and confidence help.

“He is a striker that has everything in terms of being able to run in behind, offer someone to go into and can score. He deserves his call-up and hopefully he is celebrating a lot and doesn’t play so well on Saturday.”