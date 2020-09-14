Brian Barry-Murphy set to shuffle his pack for Rochdale’s clash with Wednesday
Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy will use the depth of his squad in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Sheffield Wednesday.
Barry-Murphy has indicated that on-loan Manchester City defender Yeboah Amankwah and 35-year-old counterpart Jim McNulty will be involved to help them build up match fitness.
Both men started the 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Morecambe earlier this month, but were unused substitutes for Saturday’s League One 3-1 defeat at Swindon.
However striker Stephen Humphrys, who rejoined the club from Southend following a successful loan spell in 2018, is ineligible having played for the Shrimpers in the first round of the competition.
Wednesday boss Garry Monk is likely to make changes as he attempts to manage the demands on his players following Saturday’s impressive 2-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Cardiff.
Julian Borner is expected to be available after missing the trip to Wales through illness.
Fellow defender Liam Palmer was used only as a late substitute at Cardiff following his return from international duty with Scotland, while recent signing Elias Kachunga also came off the bench to make his debut, and both men will hope for more action.
However, Osaze Urhoghide and Chey Dunkley continue to work their way back towards fitness after injury.