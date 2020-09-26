Brett Pitman off the mark as Swindon sweep aside Burton
Brett Pitman scored his first Swindon goal as Richie Wellens’ side beat Burton 4-2 at the County Ground.
Jordan Stevens, Mathieu Baudry and Jonny Smith were also on the scoresheet for Town as well as 32-year-old Pitman, with Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins responding for the visitors.
Swindon went 1-0 up after seven minutes when Stevens won possession in midfield and then lashed home from the edge of the box after collecting Jack Payne’s through ball.
It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark when Pitman stroked in first time with the side of his foot from another Payne pass.
Baudry powered in a header from a Paul Caddis corner to make it three and, with 35 minutes gone, Swindon looked to be cruising.
Burton got themselves back into it in the 40th minute, though, when Stephen Quinn found the back of the net with a half-volley from the edge of the box after Swindon failed to clear a corner.
However, Jonny Smith restored Swindon’s three-goal lead on the hour when he was left free to convert a Matt Smith pass.
Akins reduced the deficit to 4-2 with a close-range header after 77 minutes but it was too late for visitors Burton to mount any sort of late comeback.