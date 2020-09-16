Brentford winger Joel Valencia joins Legia Warsaw on loan
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident winger Joel Valencia will benefit from a loan spell with Polish champions Legia Warsaw.
The 25-year-old has struggled for game time since signing for the Bees from Piast Gliwice last summer, making one Sky Bet Championship start and 18 more appearances as a substitute.
As well as winning the title with Gliwice, Valencia was also named Polish Union of Footballers Player of the Year for 2019 and he now returns to Poland to join the reigning Ekstraklasa champions.
Frank told Brentford’s website: “We think it is the right decision to send Joel out on loan to play matches and show his quality more than he had the chance to do with us.
“That will be very important for Joel and for us too, as it was with Emiliano Marcondes in the first half of last year. We wish Joel the best of luck in Poland.”