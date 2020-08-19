Brentford sign Northampton captain Charlie Goode
Brentford have signed defender Charlie Goode from Northampton for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year contract to become the Bees’ first signing since defeat in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final to Fulham a fortnight ago.
Goode moves to west London having captained Northampton to promotion through the League Two play-offs.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told his club’s website: “Charlie is a player I really like. He is an aggressive defender and a big aerial threat in both boxes, which is a big thing for us.
“He has good quality on the ball which we feel we can develop further within our style of play.
“We are sure that he will grow and develop further with us over the coming years and that, in turn, he will help us go forward as a club too.”
Northampton announced they have received a club-record fee from the transfer.
Centre-back Goode, whose Bees contract includes the option of a further year, made 62 league appearance for the Cobblers having joined from Scunthorpe, initially on loan, during the 2018-19 season.
After being released by Fulham aged 15, he kick-started his career in non-league with Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes, and Hendon.