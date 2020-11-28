Brentford hit back at stadium jibe from QPR – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 28.

Football

Brentford hit back at QPR’s jibe about their new stadium.

A goal and assist against Crystal Palace has put a smile on Callum Wilson’s face.

Harry Kane is loving it.

Andy Robertson had his say after Liverpool were denied victory against Brighton when a VAR review deemed he had fouled Danny Welbeck in the box.

Georginio Wijnaldum urged the Reds to move on.

Rugby League

There was a nervous wait for the retiring James Graham.

Kyle Amor celebrated St Helens’ victory hard.

Saints gained a new fan.

Sam Tomkins looked forward.

Stevie Ward opened up on his struggles with concussion.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rugby Union

A great gesture from the All Blacks.

Sonny Bill Williams applauded it.

A landmark day for referee Nigel Owens.

Cricket

A milestone for Adil Rashid.

TODO: define component type factbox

Chris Jordan enjoyed England’s win.

TODO: define component type factbox

It’s all for a good cause!

TODO: define component type factbox

David Willey got in the spirit.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP continued to improve his golf game.

TODO: define component type factbox

England stars Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight were victorious as Sydney Thunder clinched the Women’s Big Bash League title.

Knight set a Thunder record on the way to the trophy.

Boxing

Tyson Fury remembered one of his greatest days in the ring five years ago today.

Athletics

Sir Mo Farah reached an Instagram milestone.

TODO: define component type factbox

And he knows his strengths!

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready to “unleash the lion” in Bahrain.

Williams’ George Russell proved Lewis Hamilton is not the only Brit currently setting records in F1.

Golf

Phil Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley beat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change.

TODO: define component type factbox