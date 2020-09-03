Brentford decimated by international call-ups ahead of Wycombe tie
Brentford will be without nine players due to international duty as their season gets under way with a Carabao Cup first-round match against Wycombe.
Bees captain Pontus Jansson is with Sweden, Danish pair Henrik Dalsgaard and Christian Norgaard are also unavailable, as is Patrik Gunnarsson, who has linked up with Iceland.
Josh Dasilva is with England Under-21s while Turkey’s Halil Dervisoglu, France’s Bryan Mbeumo, Denmark’s Mads Bech and Finland’s Jaakko Oksanen have joined their countries’ respective age groups.
The squad is likely to be the same as the one that drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly with Oxford earlier this week but goalkeeper David Raya could return after missing that game with an unspecified knock.
Wycombe are likely to be without Adebayo Akinfenwa for the trip to Griffin Park.
The veteran striker is working his way back to fitness after undergoing knee surgery in the close season and is set to be the Chairboys’ only injury-enforced absentee this weekend.
Defender Jason McCarthy signed for the newly-promoted Championship club for the fourth time in his career last week and could make his latest club debut.
Striker Uche Ikpeazu, who has signed from Hearts, Republic of Ireland winger Daryl Horgan, who joined from Hibernian, and former Hull defender Ryan Tafazolli are the others who could make their Wycombe bows on Sunday.