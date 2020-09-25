Brennan Johnson completes loan move to Lincoln
Lincoln have signed forward Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.
The Wales Under-21 international made his first-team debut for Forest in August 2019 against West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship.
Johnson, 19, went on to make seven more appearances for the club last term.
The Imps’ head of football Jez George said: “Brennan is a player we have been working hard to sign all summer and discussions have been ongoing with Gary Brazil (Nottingham Forest’s academy manager) since lockdown.
“We are respectful that he is a Nottingham Forest player and so the decision and timing of that decision has always needed to suit them, not us.
“The fact that we have been able to get a deal agreed in the last couple of days, after so long chasing the player, is a reward for our persistence and patience.”