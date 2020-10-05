Breeders’ Cup and Ascot options open for One Master

William Haggas is tempted by a Breeders’ Cup bid for One Master if he feels Qipco Champions Day at Ascot comes too soon for his durable mare.

The six-year-old created history by becoming the first horse to win the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp three times at the weekend.

One Master ran in the Champions Sprint last year, finishing a one-length second to Donjuan Triumphant in heavy ground – and should the conditions be testing again, Haggas feels she would once more put up a bold bid.

However, as that six-furlong race is on October 17, One Master would be facing a quick turnaround and the Newmarket trainer feels the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland around two turns could also be a suitable race.

“Isn’t she marvellous? She’s just a good filly – very tough, very genuine and I’m very proud of her,” said Haggas of One Master, who was having her sixth run of the season.

“It wasn’t in the original plan to go to the Park Stakes at Doncaster in September, but because there could have been a problem getting to France with rising (Covid-19) infections there and here, I thought we’d better go.

“I didn’t want to miss that then be thinking ‘what if I’ve kept her all this time and it doesn’t take place’, so that was why I ran her there.

“She doesn’t do a lot of training in between her runs and she thrives on racing. She’s looked after us and we’ve looked after her.

“We’ll see how she is. Keeneland is tempting, but Ascot in the Sprint on heavy would be tempting too, as she clearly goes on it.

“A lot will depend on how she is, it is only two weeks to Ascot so we’ll see.”