BREAKING: Six Premier League positive tests for coronavirus as players prepare to return to training
Six Premier League players or staff from three different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of a return to training this week.
The unnamed individuals who have contracted the virus will now be forced to self-isolate for seven days.
Clubs will resume strict forms of training from today as the Premier League continues to attempt to return from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the Premier League said: "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing."
When players begin returning to training they will still have to abide by social distancing rules and will be undertaking sessions in groups of no bigger than five people.
‘Project Restart’ cited June 12 as a potential resumption date for Premier League games, although it is widely accepted now that date will need to be pushed back.
The German Bundesliga became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to resume when it made its comeback last weekend.
No top flight matches in England have been played for more than two months, with 92 games left remaining of the season.
There have been a number of confirmed cases of coronavirus within football since the pandemic began, including three unnamed Brighton players.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also tested positive for COVID-19 before the suspension of the league in March.