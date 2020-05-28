Premier League football is set to return on June 17 following discussions between clubs at a meeting today.

It is thought that the ’majority’ of clubs are hoping to get the season back underway next month, with organisers expecting the final day of the season to be on the weekend of August 1-2.

Aston Villa will host Sheffield United in the other of the Premier League's comeback matches on June 17 - (Copyright PA )

Players have only just returned to contact training this week as football in England continues to try and resume following the coronavirus crisis.

No matches have been played since Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 on March 9.

And teams still require a few weeks preparation before players are back up to match fitness and games can go ahead behind closed doors.

The Premier League is set to be the third of Europe’s top five leagues to return after Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga.

The Bundesliga resumed on May 16 and has so far gone ahead without any major issues.

And La Liga is due to return on June 8 after the Spanish government gave organisers the go ahead to move forward with sporting events.

According to an exclusive by The Telegraph, the first two fixtures which will welcome the Premier League back are set to be Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

This will then mean all 20 clubs have played 29 games each, before a full round of fixtures will commence on the weekend of June 19-21.

Meanwhile, league leaders Liverpool need just two wins to secure their first title in 30 years, a feat which seems increasingly likely following today’s meeting.