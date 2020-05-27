Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume contact training as the English top flight continues to move towards a return from the coronavirus crisis.

All teams approved the decision to get their players back to a normal form of training as organisers hope to ensure games return ’when conditions will allow’.

Liverpool will be hoping they can secure the Premier League title if the season returns (PA Images)

A Premier League statement read: "Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League's priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

"Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

"Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.

"Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."

The German Bundesliga already made its return more than a week ago, becoming the first of Europe’s top five leagues to resume action since the pandemic.

In Spain, the government have given La Liga the go ahead for matches to get back underway as early as June 8.

And in Italy, Serie A clubs are back to contact training but no date for the season’s return has yet been confirmed.