Brandon Hanlan and Jack Baldwin give Bristol Rovers victory
Brandon Hanlan and Jack Baldwin netted second-half goals to give Bristol Rovers a 2-0 League One win over 10-man Northampton.
Hanlan found the roof of the net with a 55th-minute penalty after being brought down by Cian Bolger and Baldwin made sure of the points by volleying in Cian Harries’ 79th-minute cross.
Northampton had defender Joe Martin sent off on the hour when an arm into the face of Hanlon was considered worthy of a second yellow card.
Rovers could have won by more as the closing stages saw Josh Hare hit the bar and Cobblers goalkeeper Steve Arnold make fine saves from Sam Nicholson and Hanlan.
A scrappy first half ended without either side having created a clear chance. Harries had the ball in the net for Rovers following an eighth-minute corner, but was ruled offside.
Chris Missilou volleyed wide from 12 yards for Northampton, while Luke McCormick went close for the home side with a curling effort just wide.