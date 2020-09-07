Brandon Cooper makes Newport loan switch

Wales Under-21 defender Brandon Cooper has joined Newport on loan
Wales Under-21 defender Brandon Cooper has joined Newport on loan - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:35pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Newport have signed Wales Under-21 international Brandon Cooper on a season-long loan from Swansea.

The defender, who made his Swans debut in the Carabao Cup during the 2018/19 season, joined National League side Yeovil on loan in February but only made three appearances before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the campaign.

Swansea have the option to recall the 20-year-old in January.

Cooper told Newport’s website: “Playing out on loan with Yeovil last season was a good experience and I’m sure it will put me in good stead going into this season.

“This club has done well in the league and cups over the last couple of years and I want to be a part of that with them this season.”

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: “I’ve been able to watch him in action and he’s a very talented defender with a bright future ahead of him.

“He’ll be a great addition to this club and I’m looking forward to watching him develop with us.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Newport

PA