Bradford re-sign Gareth Evans from Portsmouth
Gareth Evans is keen to achieve success with Bradford after arriving from Portsmouth.
The 32-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal at the Utilita Energy Stadium after ending his five-year stay at Fratton Park.
It is Evans’ second stint with the Bantams, having previously been signed by Stuart McCall in 2009.
Evans, who was part of the Pompey side that captured the Sky Bet League Two title in 2017, told Bradford’s official website: “I am delighted to be back.
“I really enjoyed playing for the club last time and have some very fond memories. I would love nothing more than to achieve success here.”
Bantams boss McCall added: “I obviously know Gareth very well having signed him during my first spell as City manager, and am really looking forward to working with him again.
“He knows what it takes to achieve promotion from this division, and we are very pleased to be welcoming him here.”