Bradford boss Stuart McCall praises Covid-hit Stevenage after comeback win

Bradford manager Stuart McCall praised Stevenage for playing at Valley Parade despite the fact that three of their squad had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the fixture.

The match, which Bradford won 2-1 after trailing at half-time, went ahead after talks between the clubs and the EFL, but Stevenage’s travel plans were disrupted.

They had planned to go up the day before the match, but travelled on the morning of the game once the go ahead had been given.

McCall said: “Fair play Stevenage and their chairman (who paid for the players to be tested). Our club spoke to the EFL on Friday night and they were quite confident the match could ahead and we got clarification this morning which unfortunately disrupted their travel plans.

“If they had had, say, six players tested positive you would expect the game to be off, but you have just got to get on with it providing the medical staff agree.”

Elliott List put Stevenage in front with a left-foot shot in the 36th minute from Marcus Dinanga’s cross, but Bradford hit back in the second half.

They equalised after 60 minutes with a glancing header from leading scorer Lee Novak following a cross from Tyler French, and the experienced striker struck again with 10 minutes to go after Billy Clarke laid the ball into his path.

New signing Gareth Evans and Connor Wood both hit the bar in the closing stages for Bradford while, at the other end, Richard O’Donnell made a fine diving to keep out Luther Wilden’s 20-yard shot.

It was Bradford’s first league win of the season and McCall said: “It was nice to get our first win and three deserved points.

“Lee Novak’s miss in the first half was the easiest chance of the game, but strikers will miss opportunities and generally Lee is a good finisher Two good finishes earned us the points today and he also leads the line well.

“The main thing was the result but we can do better.”

It was Stevenage’s first defeat and manager Alex Revell said: “It was a disappointing result, but we have had a tough week and the players have given everything.

“It wasn’t ideal preparation for the game, we have not been able to train for the last couple of days, but I cannot fault the effort.

“That said we were 1-0 up and then we made certain mistakes. Was that to with lack of training? We will look back at the mistakes and make sure we are better prepared for it and next week we will be stronger.”