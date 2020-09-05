Bradford beat Bolton thanks to Harry Pritchard’s winner

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall saw his side win
By NewsChain Sport
17:12pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Substitute Harry Pritchard headed Bradford into the second round of the Carabao Cup as Ian Evatt suffered a 2-1 defeat in his first competitive match as Bolton boss.

Pritchard converted Anthony O’Connor’s cross after 75 minutes, 14 minutes after his introduction for Bantam’s talisman, Billy Clarke.

Keeper Billy Crellin, one of 10 Bolton debutants in Evatt’s first starting line-up, denied Clarke and Lee Novak before Novak converted Tyler French’s right win cross from eight yards for Stuart McCall’s visitors (26).

Wanderers, released from League One last season, retaliated with Ricardo Alemeida Santos chipping against the bar and Nathan Delfouneso denied by goalie Richard O’Donnell.

But less than 60 seconds after the restart Bolton levelled. New captain Antoni Sarcevic, another of ex Barrow chief Evatt’s close season captures, marked his debut from Plymouth by side-footing home from 10 yards.

But hopes of a winning start for the Trotters evaporated when Pritchard peeled away at the back post to convert an angled header.

