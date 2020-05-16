Evander Holyfield confirms plans for trilogy bout with old rival Mike Tyson
Evander Holyfield has confirmed there are plans in place for a trilogy fight against old rival Mike Tyson.
Holyfield, who is 2-0 up over Tyson, also said they are close to doing a deal with both fighters keen to take part in a charity or exhibition match.
Speaking to The 3 Point Conversation, Holyfield, 57, said: “His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that way.
"If it happens, then that’s no problem. Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something. When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together.
“They must be coming together to do this like this. But the fact of the matter is, I didn’t mind if we do do something like this."
One of the most famous boxing moments of all time happened during a fight between the two boxers when Tyson bit a chunk into Holyfield's ear.
Tyson retired after fighting Kevin McBride in 2005 but he has released videos of him sparring in the gym and proclaiming: ‘I’m back'.
While Holyfield hung up his gloves in 2011 but will make his return to the ring imminently.