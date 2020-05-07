Legendary fighter Evander Holyfield has announced he is returning to boxing to take part in exhibition bouts for charity.

The 57 year-old has not stepped between the ropes since stopping Brian Nielsen in Denmark in May 2011, but is now returning to the sport nearly a decade after fighting for his last world title.

And he will be donating the money raised for his fights to the #Unite4OurFight campaign, a charitable cause which ‘provides students the resources they need for emotional development and education’.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: “The Champ is back, I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring.

“I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause."

Holyfield's announcement comes just days after a former rival of his, Mike Tyson, also declared his interest in returning to the ring for exhibitions fights.

‘Iron Mike’, 53, has not boxed since 2005 when he retired on his stool against Kevin McBride, but remains confident he is still in shape to fight.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, he said: "I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring, I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

Holyfield and Tyson boxed twice in the 1990s, with Holyfield coming out on top on both occasions.