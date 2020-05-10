Anthony Joshua's next fight will be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev but will not take place in the UK, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The pair were initially set to fight on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, before the coronavirus pandemic caused that date to be disregarded.

Joshua has not boxed in Britain since beating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in London in September 2018 (PA Images)

And 88-year-old Arum, who promotes Pulev, now insists the circumstances dictate that the fight happens elsewhere.

Speaking to Bad Left Hook, he said: "I talked to Eddie Hearn [Saturday] morning about Joshua vs Pulev.

"It looks like it can’t be the UK, because there couldn’t be spectators. There looks like there are a couple other possibilities.

“It’s probably not gonna take place until later this year. And definitely not the UK.”

Discussions about a venue for a fight between Joshua and fellow British world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the back end of 2020 were being talked up earlier this month.

Related videos

But Arum, who also promotes Fury, has now come out and confirmed that ‘The Gypsy King’ will take the third fight against Deontay Wilder in the ‘fourth quarter’ of 2020.

Joshua regained his heavyweight titles with a unanimous points decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Fury captured the WBC crown with a sensational stoppage victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in February.