Anthony Joshua has said he will 'walk through' Tyson Fury in their hotly anticipated unification fight.

Joshua claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he was triumphant in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December. He is due to fight Kubrat Pulev but this has been postponed due to the pandemic.

While Fury silenced his doubters in February after he beat Deontay Wilder to possess the WBC title.

Joshua told DAZN: “I’m working towards beating Tyson Fury, whether the bookmakers, believers or doubters want to be with me or not, I have to believe it. I am working towards beating Tyson Fury.

“In a way, it is overlooking Pulev but I’ve got to look through Pulev because I am going to walk through Pulev, that’s the mindset.

“When it comes to Pulev, he isn’t on my level. I’m walking through him. I want the boys at the top and I’m working through them all, that’s the mindset we have to have as fighters.

“So I’m looking at Tyson Fury like I’m going to walk through him as well.”

Joshua is also favourites at the bookies and he wants to live up to expectation.