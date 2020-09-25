Bowerman sparkles with Diamond success at Dundalk

Bowerman gave trainer Adrian McGuinness a first Pattern success with victory in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Diamond Stakes at Dundalk on Friday.

Sent off a 10-1 shot, Bowerman stepped up from his defeat in the Desmond Stakes last time to run out a half-length winner of this Group Three affair under Colin Keane.

While McGuinness had sent out Beau Michel to win in Graded company over obstacles, the handler was striking at Group level for the first time on the Flat.

He said: “He’s an unbelievable horse. Colin said he’s so relaxed.

“We worked him up here during the week and he was very good. He’s a dream horse to have and I’m delighted for the lads, the Total Recall Racing Club.

“They’re very loyal owners and have been very, very lucky.

“That’s the first Group race I’ve ever won, so I’ll remember it.

“He’s probably going to be finished for a while, but if some of the Middle East races open up later on the year, he’ll head out to one of those places – Dubai or he could go to Bahrain or Doha if we can get an invitation.

“I’m thrilled to bits. I’m lucky to have two or three very nice horses and that’s what it’s all about. When you get those type of horses, you can go an awful lot more places.

“I know what it’s like coming down here with 47-65 horses. I’m 18 years at it now and we’ve been lucky to get good owners in.”